Cuba grants emergency use to 2 virus vaccines

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Cuba's drug agency, CECMED, authorized emergency use for two domestically developed coronavirus vaccines on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The approval of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus is «supported by the results obtained in the clinical trials carried out in Phases I, II and III, as well as in the intervention study in risk groups and populations and health intervention, which provided sufficient information on the safety and efficacy of these vaccines, which allows the massive use in our country and the commercialization towards other countries,» it said in a statement.

The vaccination scheme combines two doses of Soberana 02 which is followed by a third dose of Soberana Plus. Vaccines are approved for those older than 19 years of age.

The Caribbean island authorized another domestically developed vaccine called Abdala more than a month ago.

Cuba has registered more than 564,000 virus cases and nearly 4,400 deaths, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.