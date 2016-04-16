Cuba reports more Zika virus cases

HAVANA. KAZINFORM - A Cuban arriving from Venezuela days ago has been confirmed as the ninth imported case, bringing the country's total number of Zika virus infections to 10, Cuba's Health Ministry announced Wednesday.

The patient, who is from Havana, the national capital, began to feel ill on April 4 in Venezuela. On Friday, he was admitted to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) for treatment after coming back to Cuba.

On Tuesday, the IPK laboratory reported that a real-time blood test confirmed the patient was positive for Zika. While he remains hospitalized, he is in good health, the ministry said.

Cuba has disclosed eight other imported cases of Zika virus infection, including a Venezuelan doctor who arrived in Cuba to take a post-graduate course. So far, the country has seen only one domestic case, a 21-year-old girl from Havana who had never traveled abroad.

Cuba is launching a campaign against the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, of which, the female ones carries Zika, plus chikungunya and dengue viruses. The government has deployed more than 9,000 soldiers and 200 police officers to support fumigation efforts in homes and workplaces.

Source: Xinhua