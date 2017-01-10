Cuba views cooperation with EEU as promising

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Cuba views the cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) as promising, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cuba to Belarus Gerardo Suarez Alvarez said at a press conference to mark the 58th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution on 10 January, BelTA has learned.

"This is a promising direction for the cooperation with Cuba and Latin American integration associations," the head of the Cuban diplomatic mission stressed.

Gerardo Suarez Alvarez noted that Cuba is exploring opportunities for establishing cooperation with different integration associations around the world, including the Eurasian Economic Union. "This is important for us, as we have our own integration associations that can become a kind of a bridge facilitating the development of our relations with other countries," the diplomat said. He believes that the opportunity for developing cooperation with the EEU is especially important considering that the union includes Belarus and Russia, Cuba's traditionally important partners.



Gerardo Suarez Alvarez pointed out: "We understand that the EEU is busy dealing with some internal matters, and no consensus has been reached do far. We observe the same processes in our region."



The diplomat is confident that Cuba would benefit from cooperation with such a powerful center as the EEU.