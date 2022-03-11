Cuban ambassador presents copies of credentials

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received copies of the credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Oscar Santana Leon.

Rakhmetullin wished every success in his work in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that Santana Leon’s activity would contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation and deepening of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Cuba, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation, including collaboration in healthcare, biotechnologies, tourism as well as potential of trade and economic cooperation.