    14:34, 07 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Cultivated area grew by 7,000 ha in Kyzylorda region

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year Kyzylorda region increased its cultivated area by 7,000 hectares. 196,000 hectares were cropped at large,» Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev said at today’s briefing.

    Feeding crop acreage grew by 2,300 hectares, potato, vegetables, melons and gourds by 222 hectares, and rice planted area increased by 5,400 hectares.

    He added the region jointly with scientists will open a demonstration platform to introduce as an experiment several varieties of soybeans, sunflowers, corn, wheat and rice using waterproofing methods and drip irrigation in order to save irrigation water.


