Cultural events in honor of the 220th anniversary of Taylak baatyr will be held in a pasture near Son-Kul Lake

The report says that, the event will take place on July 30, 2016 on a pasture near Son-Kul Lake, Naryn oblast.

The program of celebrations includes of theatrical performances, national horse games, concerts of folklore and ethnographic groups, traditional melodies on national musical instruments and gala concert of pop stars, according to Kabar.

The event is organized by the State Directorate for preparation and holding of the Year of History and Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Taylak Baatyr is the leader of the Kyrgyz people and outstanding fighter for independence in the first half of the XIX century against foreign invaders of the Qing Empire and the Khanate of Kokand.