    10:58, 11 February 2016 | GMT +6

    ‘Cultural heritage of nomads&#39; exhibition opens in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An exhibition "Cultural heritage of nomads" was opened at the Ylkhas Museum of folk musical instruments in Almaty on Tuesday.

    The exhibition is dated to the 1000th anniversary of the city.
    Over 100 artifacts dating back to the Saka age are on display at the museum.
    Guests of the exhibition will also be able to see paintings by Arkadii Gorbaty who worked at the Institute of Archeology and created nearly 100 paintings worshiping the beauty of the Kazakh land.

