Culture and Sport Minister congratulated journalists on their professional holiday (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly congratulated journalists on their oncoming professional holiday at a ceremonial meeting in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Some of the attendees were awarded with diplomas and gratitude letters for achievements and fruitful creative work.

As the Minister said, he is proud of Kazakhstani journalists and their work. “The journalists greatly contribute to the development of culture and sport spheres of Kazakhstan,” he said.

The event ended with a ceremony of award of the winners of “State Language and Mass Media” contest. Organizers say that more than 200 materials were submitted to the contest from every corner of Kazakhstan.



As per the regulations, the materials were evaluated in four nominations: “Best Article”, "Best TV Program“, “Best Radio Program” and “Best Website Article”.



