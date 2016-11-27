Culture and Sport Minister officially joins Facebook

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has officially joined Facebook, Kazinform reports.

"Dear friends! I made a decision to join Facebook since I want to share the most urgent information and have an opportunity to discuss the most relevant issues in the sphere of culture and sport. I am open to discuss anything with budding directors and artists, singers and other talented people. Also, I would like to thank all of my friends for their support and feedback. I will try to read all of your comments personally and reply as much as possible," Minister Mukhamediuly wrote in his first Facebook post.

The minister also informed of the screening of animation feature film "Kazakh yeli" about the role of Kazakh khans Kerei and Zhanibek in the formation of the Kazakh khanate for orphans at the Keruen Shopping Center at 11:00 a.m. today.

"I hope that our children will enjoy the Kazakhstan-made film and it will instill love to their Motherland," Mukhamediuly said in conclusion.

