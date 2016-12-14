Culture Day of Kazakhstan held in SCO Secretariat

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today a Culture Day of Kazakhstan was held in the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



The action was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China and the Secretariat of SCO according to the joint plan for the period of Kazakhstan's presidency in the Organization in 2016-2017. Vice Minister of Culture of China Ding Wei, the administration of the Department of Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and heads of the diplomatic representations of SCO member countries accredited in China took part in the event.

The Culture Day of Kazakhstan is taking place on the threshold of the 25 anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and in the year of the 15 anniversary of the SCO.





"Kazakhstan's culture is very deep. It has a huge history and many shades and facets. Today only a small part of its shades are presented. But I hope that it will remain at your hearts after your get acquainted to this small particle of the great culture", - the diplomat summarized.





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in China Shakhrat Nuryshev briefly told about the main social and economic achievements of Kazakhstan for years of Independence, development of the sphere of culture, and also the country's role in solution of regional and global challenges.

Vice Minister of Culture of China Ding Wei called Kazakhstan a pearl of the Silk Road.





"In the long historical process the wise and diligent Kazakhstan people created brilliant culture and art. This year the Independence of Kazakhstan accomplishes 25 years during which Kazakhstan people have made significant progress in different spheres of building of statehood", - he told, having congratulated Kazakhstan citizens on the coming holiday.





Ding Wei pointed out the friendship roots between the countries and reminded that in January, 2017 it would be 25 years from the date of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China.

The Culture Day of Kazakhstan became the second after the Culture Day of China in the series of activities of SCO member countries in the year of presidency of Kazakhstan in the Organization under the motto "SCO - Our General House".



