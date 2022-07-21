Culture, higher education of Kazakhstan presented in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Opportunities for foreign students to receive higher education in Kazakhstan, as well as the features of culture and traditions of the Kazakh people, were presented in Mexico, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Mexico, was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the National Museum of World Cultures in its ancient and unique building located in the historical center of Mexico City.

More than 150 guests learned about scholarships for studying in such leading Kazakhstani universities as Nazarbayev University, L.Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh National University of Arts, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh-British Technical University and KIMEP. In addition, students from Mexico and Ecuador shared their vivid impressions of studying in Kazakhstan.

After the event, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico continues to receive requests from Mexican citizens who consider studying in our country.

The guests had shown a great interest in the Kazakh national customs and traditions. They noted the nobility of the «asar» custom, the beauty and deep philosophy of such rituals as «syrga salu», «tusau keser», the romanticism of the game «kyz kuu» and much more.

The exposition of objects of culture, life and art of the Kazakh people as well as a photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan became a colorful background for the event. Those who attended the event also had the opportunity to taste Kazakh cuisine.

The recently celebrated National Dombra Day also found its reflection. The guests were familiarized with the history, features, significance for the Kazakhs and the unique sound of this musical instrument.

The audience had also welcomed the interactive quiz «How well do you know Kazakhstan?» with a great enthusiasm. The first three winners had gotten memorable prizes.

The National Museum of World Cultures of Mexico received samples of male and female national Kazakh costumes with enthusiasm presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. These costumes will be the first in the museum's collection dedicated to Kazakhstan. Moreover, books about Kazakh literature and touristic sights of our country were donated to the museum's library.

Photo: gov.kz