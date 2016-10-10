Culture Minister calls sexual harassment allegations ‘totally false'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Monday Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, called accusations of sexual harassment and bribery from a young woman ‘totally false'.

The young woman named Yenlik Sydykova shared a video in which she claims that Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, then rector of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts, sexually harassed her and asked for bribe in exchange for help in enrollment.



The press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport denied Ms Sydykova's allegations.



"The girl who made that video should have consulted lawyers. This is totally untrue. I will ask my lawyers to study that video and respond properly," Minister Mukhamediuly said.