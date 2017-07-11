Culture Minister comments on rally racers' arrival in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the evening, the racers of the international Silk Road-2017 rally marathon began to arrive in Astana, passing through the Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, last year's champion of the marathon Cyril Despres from France arrived exactly during the welcome speech of Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, and interrupted him by that arrival.





The minister himself was not at all upset by this and expressed his hope that in the future the marathon will become the most popular of the sport, stressing that this year motor rally was taking place during Astana Expo-2017 exhibition.





















"This marathon is already attracting a lot of attention to itself, and I am sure that over time it will become the largest one in the world. I express gratitude to the organizers who did us a favor as we voiced our wish to make the timeline of this huge marathon in Kazakhstan would coincide with the dates of the EXPO. The Chinese and Russian sides rendered us great assistance in this regard and carried out their efforts to make the event in mid-July, in the midst of the EXPO. This shows that our countries greatly respect each other," the minister said.





According to Mukhamediuly, the marathon will be useful for everyone. He noted that he cheered for the Kazakh team, but wished good luck to all the contestants.





"The most important is that there is understanding of its benefit for everyone, especially in popularizing sports and strengthening the closest relations between the countries. We have a great future, and, certainly, this gives us great optimism. Of course, the crews stop, the vehicles are repaired. Nevertheless, this kind of sport is interesting to those who are strong and overcome all obstacles, who are luckier they reach the finish first, but this is a sport. We support our team, but we need to be unbiased. Therefore, let the strongest win," the minister wished.





In turn, the head of the Silk Road Rally project, Vladimir Chagin, who is a multiple winner of the Dakar Rally, also addressed the audience with a welcoming speech.





"On behalf of the directorate of the Silk Road Rally international project and all the participants of the race I am glad to welcome you in Astana. This is the most beautiful and fastest growing city of the planet. Sports are very popular here, the leaders of the Republic of Kazakhstan support sports. Moreover, every year more and more athletes from Kazakhstan win prizes and gold medals. I want to thank you for supporting our project," Chagin said.





Recall, the Silk Road-2017 motor rally started in Moscow on July 7. The racers are to traverse 9,599 km within 2 weeks. Kazakhstan is represented by two teams - Astana Motorsport and Aktau Motorsport.









