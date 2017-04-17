EN
    21:30, 17 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Culture Minister commissioned to release films about Kazakhstan on Discovery, National Geographic channels

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly gave a number of instructions as part of implementation of the President's Programme Article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness", Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    The Minister commissioned the Institute of Culture and the Committee of Tourism to adopt a map of sacred places of Kazakhstan and a plan on their study and promotion under "Spiritual Shrines of Kazakhstan" or "Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan" projects.

    "The Department of Culture will have to work on release of a series of popular-science films about Kazakhstan together with Discovery and National Geographic channels," Mukhamediuly said at a meeting of the Board of the Ministry.

     

