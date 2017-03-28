Culture Minister congratulates Dimash Kudaibergenov on winning Chinese ‘Grammy'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has congratulated Dimash Kudaibergenov on winning the Top Chinese Music Awards as the Best Asia Popular Singer, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

"Dear Dimash! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on winning the Top Chinese Music Awards in the category the Best Asia Popular Singer. This award is the well-deserved recognition of your unique talent. Your talent will let the world know about the Kazakh culture. The entire Kazakhstan is proud of you. I am sure that thanks to your diligence, purposefulness and genuine patriotism, you will make bigger achievements in the world of music," Minister Mukhamediuly's message to Dimash reads.



Earlier it was reported that Dimash Kudaibergenov won the Chinese analogue of Grammy Awards - Top Chinese Music Awards as the Best Asia Popular Singer on March 27.