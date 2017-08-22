EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:00, 22 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Culture Minister invites everyone to take part in SCO marathon

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has invited everyone to take part in the International Athletics Marathon of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that will take place in the Kazakh capital on August 27 with the participation of foreign guests, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Minister noted that this kind of events are very important for Kazakhstan and go in line with the Head of State's policies that prioritize sports and healthy lifestyle.
    The Minister didn't reveal who the foreign guests of the event will be saying only that the world's top runners will be taking part in the marathon.

    Earlier, a number of famous Kazakh athletes, including boxers Daniyar Yeleussinov and Bakhtiyar Artayev headed by the Minister staged a flash mob dedicated to the forthcoming event in Astana.
    This year's International Athletics Marathon of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will be the second such event ever. The first marathon was held in 2016.

