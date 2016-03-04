Culture Ministry, NOC and ‘Kazakhstan’ TV channel ink coop memo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Olympic Committee and JSC "Kazakhstan" Republican Television and Radio Corporation" have concluded a memorandum on cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the NOC.

Minister for Culture and Sports Arystanbek Muhamediuly, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Daniyar Abulgazin and Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazakhstan Republican Television and Radio Corporation" Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanov have signed a tripartite memorandum of cooperation in the field of promotion and popularization of sports among the population.

The memorandum provides for the consolidation of joint efforts for the promotion of physical culture and sports in the country, as well as development of healthy lifestyle.

One of the objectives of the memorandum is to promote the development of sports and Olympic movement in the country via broadcasting of sports events.