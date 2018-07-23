Culture ministry to publish book about late Denis Ten

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is preparing additional 2,000 copies of ‘Nash Denis' (‘Our Denis'), a book about the great Kazakh figure skater, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We collected all essential materials about Denis and released this book overnight. We distributed this book in Barys Arena during the final farewell ceremony for the figure skater. We also intend to release 2,000 copies of the book containing additional information," said Aidar Kyrykbai, the Spokesman for the Ministry.

According to him, the book about the tragically killed Kazakh athlete will be handed out in various places.

He also mentioned that the new 10 pages of the book will include well-known compatriots' speeches made during the final farewell ceremony for Denis Ten.

"It is planned that tomorrow we will make up and finalize everything. For sure, the book is available for reading in libraries. Besides, it will soon be possible to read the digital version of the book on the official website of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the spokesman said.

It is to be recalled that on July 19, Denis Ten died in hospital of massive blood loss from multiple stab wounds. The Almaty Interior Department detained two suspects in the murder of the athlete.