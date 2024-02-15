Culture Ministry to revive Kazakhfilm Film Studio

Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva Thursday announced plans to render state support to Kazakhfilm Film Studio, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Minister Balayeva, there are plans to amend the law on cinematography and render support to Kazakhfilm Film Studio named after Shaken Aimanov.

Aida Balayeva admitted that public is concerned with the current state of the renowned film studio, asserting her interest in bringing it back to its glory days. She insisted that that was the task of paramount importance.

“This is not an ordinary film studio. It’s our history, spirit and hope of the domestic cinematography,” said Balayeva, adding the ministry will go to great lengths to ensure its dynamic development.