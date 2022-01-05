Curfew imposed in Mangistau region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan signed the decree On imposing the state of emergency in Mangistau region, the Akorda press service reports.

The state of emergency is to be imposed since 01:30 a.m. on January 5 until 00:00 January 19, 2022 due to threat to the citizens and to provide public order, to protect the rights and freedoms of the citizens.

The curfew is imposed in Mangistau region since 11:00 p.m. until 07:00 a.m.