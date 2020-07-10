Current epidemiological situation is of great concern to everyone - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is chairing the extended session of the Government taking place via videoconference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of State, the current epidemiological situation is of great concern to everyone. The President has said that the country is dealing with the difficult situation, adding that there are some improvements.

Last week saw the President giving the instructions to the Government and the governors of the regions. According to the President, the State Commission established to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection has been working to improve the current epidemiological situation.