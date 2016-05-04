EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:15, 04 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Curtis McKenzie vs. Ryan Reaves NHL fight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Curtis McKenzie from the Dallas Stars and Ryan Reaves from the St. Louis Blues decided to settle their disagreements by means of some extracurricular activities during the match between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.

    After sending his opponent to the ice Ryan Reaves was sent himself to the dressing room and before his early showers he blew a kiss to the Dallas Stars bench, which earned him big cheers from the crowd.

    Tags:
    Sport Video World News Hockey News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!