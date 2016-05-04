Curtis McKenzie vs. Ryan Reaves NHL fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Curtis McKenzie from the Dallas Stars and Ryan Reaves from the St. Louis Blues decided to settle their disagreements by means of some extracurricular activities during the match between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.

After sending his opponent to the ice Ryan Reaves was sent himself to the dressing room and before his early showers he blew a kiss to the Dallas Stars bench, which earned him big cheers from the crowd.