Customs administrations of Turkic Council to sign MoU in Astana Mar 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 7th meeting of the Heads of Customs Administrations of the Turkic Council will be held in Astana on March 11, 2019, according to the Turkic Council's website.

Mr.Marat Sultangaziyev, Chairman of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance State Revenue Committee will host the event. Those participating in the meeting will be First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ismayil Huseynov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic Mrs. Sultan Mamasadykov and Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey Mrs. Gonca Işık Yılmaz Batur as well as high level government officials and the representatives from the embassies of the member states.

The meeting will be co-moderated by Mr. Marat Sultangaziyev and Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev. The heads of delegations will review the work done in the field of customs cooperation since the last meeting in May 2017.

The parties will exchange views on the agenda including the Silk Road Initiative and Caravanserai Project, Public Private Partnership, the schedule of training programs for 2019 to be organized by member states as well as the Turkic Council Modern Silk Road Trade Caravan Demonstration Tour.

Besides, the customs administrations of the Turkic Council member states are expected to adopt and sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of customs enforcement.

A press conference will be held at the end of the meeting.