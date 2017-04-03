Customs clearance zones to be created in all regions with participation of NCE Atameken

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, Ablai Myrzakhmetov, Kazakhstan will create customs clearance zones in all regions, with the participation of the Chamber, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Government decided to create customs clearance zones in every region... Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev suggested to delegate them (to the Chamber - Ed.) if we will have partners, in order to ensure they operate in a convenient way for businesses. It means that that we will be able to carry out this work with private investors... The government will delegate such authority to us", Mr. Myrzakhmetov said speaking at the 5th meeting of the Turkic Business Council in Astana.



According to him, PM personally oversees the work being done to accelerate the passage of goods through customs. A plan was signed to dramatically reduce customs barriers, especially in Aktau. Sagintayev visited Aktau three times to study the situation. And as the result, the number of documents was reduced, veterinary and phytosanitary control carried out by customs. The customs infrastructure is improving, primarily in Aktau and Khorgos.