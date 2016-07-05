Customs clearing zones based on Georgian example to be opened in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Customs clearing zones with the automated systems of the customs and tax management based on the example of Georgia will be opened in Kazakhstan, deputy head of the state revenue committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Gosman Amrin told.

"There is already a program aimed at creating customs clearing zones in Kazakhstan based on the example of Georgia. We will start where the biggest customs flows are and then gradually move to the other regions," G. Amrin said.

According to him, there are plans on introduction of the system in the other regions of the country.

"As far as I know, besides Astana, the system will be introduced in Shymkent, Pavlodar, Aktau, Karaganda. There is no certain schedule yet, but there is a goal to do it in five years," he added.