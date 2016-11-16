Customs Code is being discussed by EEU Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev who is paying a working visit to Moscow is now in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the EEU member countries.

Heads of Governments of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are participating in the meeting.

The main agenda of the meeting is adoption of the draft Customs Code which was not approved in the regular meeting of Intergovernmental Council in October 2016 in Minsk at the Prime Ministers' level. It is to be signed by the Presidents in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December, 2016.

During that meeting there will be discussed other urgent problems among which the questions of formation and regulation of the EEU pharmaceutical market will also be considered. Adoption of the document will provide effective regulation of general drugs turnover, employment, fight against counterfeit products, will improve quality of medicines and reduce prices. Israel showed interest in cooperation with the EEU.