Cybersecurity issues debated at KADEX-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cyber and Digital Security conference took place as part of the V International Exhibition Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX-2018", underway from May 23 to 26, 2018 in Astana.

It focused on information and communication technologies security and protection of critical cyberinfrastructure.



Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev and Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister Beibut Atamkulov opened the conference, the Ministry's press service reports.



Reps of national regulatory authorities of Japan, China, Malaysia, Jordan, Pakistan and Belarus took the floor at the event.



Those attending were representatives of 28 organizations from 14 countries of the world, such as Kazakhstan, Russia, Jordan, China, the U.S., Belarus, Malaysia, France, Pakistan, Japan, Israel, Turkey, Belgium and Mongolia.



The Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry signed memo of cooperation with leading companies of Belgium, Turkey and Russia, the Kazakh companies inked protocols of cooperation with scientific institutes of Belarus, Kazakhstan's Transtelecom and Cyber X of Israel also signed the memo of cooperation.