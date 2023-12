ROME. KAZINFORM This year's Giro d'Italia will take place on October 3-25, the UCI said Tuesday.

The Milan-Sanremo will be on August 8 and the Tirreno-Adriatico on September 8-14, world cycling's ruling body said, ANSA reports.

The Tour de France will be on August 29-September 20 and the Vuelta on October 20-November 8.