EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:45, 29 May 2015 | GMT +6

    Cycling team «Astana» has new captain

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikel Landa became a new captain of "Astana" cycling team right during the legendary Giro d'Italia race, he replaced Fabio Aru, Sports.kz informs.

    Mikel Landa managed to win to stages of the Giro d'Italia in a row.

    Recently, the 18 th stage of the race took place where the cyclists of "Astana" team retained their positions. On Friday, the participants will have to race a 263-kilometer distance.

    The "Astana" team is first in the overall standings. Mikel Landa and Fabio Aru are second and third respectively.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!