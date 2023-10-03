Cyclist Alexey Lutsenko claims 5th gold for Kazakhstan at 19th Asian Games

Alexey Lutsenko brought Kazakhstan 5th gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstani clocked the best time in the Men’s Individual Time Trial covering the distance in 48:05.75 and clinching gold.

Lutsenko surpassed Chinese cyclist Ming Xue who finished second claiming silver. Bronze went to Wan Yau Vincent Lau from Hong Kong.

Kazakhstan is currently placed 12th in the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games with 5 gold, 10 silver and 29 bronze medals.