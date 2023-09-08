Cyclone flooding in southern Brazil kills 42, displaces 10,000

SAO PAOLO. KAZINFORM An extratropical cyclone that has caused extensive flooding in southern Brazil has killed 42 people and displaced more than 10,000, according to official data released Thursday.

The region most affected by the storm, which began on Monday, is the southernmost state of Río Grande do Sul, where there have been 41 deaths, five up on the previous day, while the other fatality was recorded in the neighboring region of Santa Catarina, EFE reports.

In Rio Grande do Sul, 10,551 people have been displaced in the 83 affected municipalities, where floods have entered homes and destroyed several bridges.

The most affected town is Muçum, where 15 deaths have been recorded and nine people are still missing after the Taquari River burst.

In the municipality of Arroio do Meio, eight missing people have been reported, and in Lajeado, another eight, according to the latest Civil Defense balance.

At least 16 roads in the region are partially or totally closed due to flooding and damage to bridges, while several towns have been cut off.

The Brazilian Navy said it was collaborating in the rescue efforts of people from the roofs of buildings.

The regional government on Thursday declared a state of calamity to deal with what is the largest natural disaster in the history of the state.

Civil Defense has issued a new alert for storms, intense rain, floods, hail and strong wind throughout Rio Grande do Sul for Friday due a new cold front.

In June, Rio Grande do Sul was already affected by a cyclone that left 16 victims in what until then had been the worst event of its kind in the history of the state.