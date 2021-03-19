Cyclone to bring heavy precipitation to Kazakhstan Mar 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A cyclone from the areas of the Black Sea will dictate the weather conditions in almost all regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, March 19. It will bring precipitation in the form of snow and rain, gusty wind, thunderstorms, and ground blizzard, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Only the southeast and north of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

In Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions wind will gust up to 23-28 mps. In other regions gusts are expected to reach 15-20 mps in Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.

Parts of Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog.

Ice slick will coat roads in parts of Karaganda, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Ground blizzard may hit Aktobe region.