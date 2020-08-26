Cyclone to impact weather in Kazakhstan for next three days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An upper level trough is to impact the east and southeast of Kazakhstan in the coming three days August 27-29, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The weather in Kazakhstan will be affected by the cyclone moving from areas of Scandinavia, brining showers in the west, thunderstorm, squally wind and possible hail in the east later in the week.

The rest part of the country is said to be under influence of the anticyclone and enjoy warm weather mostly without precipitations.