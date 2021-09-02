Cyprus to offer COVID-19 booster shots

NICOSIA. KAZINFORM - Cyprus joined other European Union (EU) countries in deciding to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to vulnerable people and health professionals, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said here on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

Hadjipantelas told journalists that a third COVID-19 vaccine dose will be offered to people over 65, immunosuppressed persons of all ages, people living in care homes and health professionals provided six months have elapsed since their last shot.

Elena Panayiotopoulou, deputy director of the Health Ministry's Pharmaceutical Services, said on Aug. 25 that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would be used for the booster dose, even for those who completed their vaccination with another vaccine.

Apart from Cyprus, Greece, Germany and France have already decided that a booster shot would be needed. The EU member states' health ministers will assess the need to offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to the European population and will likely make a collective decision later.

In another decision, the Cypriot government decided to extend to Sept. 22 the COVID-19 restrictions currently in force.

The measures mostly relate to mask wearing in crowded places and the requirement to present a SafePass before entering all government buildings, schools, universities and public venues, such as cinemas, theaters, supermarkets, department stores, hospitality places and shops where more than ten people are present.

A SafePass proves that the bearer has completed vaccination, or has recovered from a COVID-19 infection in the past six months, or had a negative test within 72 hours.