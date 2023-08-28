Czech ambassador completes mission in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Czech Republic Rudolf Hykl on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting Roman Vassilenko presented Ambassador with a letter of appreciation from Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing the personal contribution of the Czech diplomat in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties between the countries.

«The development of comprehensive and mutually beneficial relations with the Czech Republic is one of the important directions of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. Czech Republic is one of the main trade partners of Kazakhstan among the EU countries», said Roman Vassilenko.

During the conversation, the level of political dialog and trade and economic cooperation achieved in recent years was highly appreciated. The Deputy Minister noted that the official visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to Kazakhstan on April 23-24 this year, during which a number of intergovernmental documents were signed, gave an additional impetus to the development of the whole complex of traditionally friendly Kazakh-Czech relations.

The high level of political relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic has created favorable conditions for the implementation of the potential in the trade and economic sphere. An effective mechanism in strengthening and developing cooperation between the two countries is the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for autumn this year in Astana.

In conclusion, Roman Vassilenko thanked Rudolf Hykl for his active work in intensifying high-level contacts and wished him success in his future work.

Almost five years of Rudolf Hykl’s work as the Czech Ambassador to Kazakhstan filled with numerous trips to the regions of Kazakhstan, meetings with regional leaders, officials and the local population. The Ambassador took an active part in the social life of our country, participated in sporting and cultural events.

Rudolf Hykl thanked the Kazakh side for the constant support during his mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in further development of strong and harmonious bilateral relations on the whole range of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian issues.