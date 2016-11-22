EN
    17:05, 22 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Czech businessmen propose Kazakhstan to coop in nano-technologies

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh-Czech Business Forum with the participation of Almaty Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek and Czech Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek took place today in southern capital, the press service of the Almaty Mayor's Office informs.

    In the course of the forum, B.Baibek noted that the city is keen on boosting trade-economic and investment cooperation with the Czech Republic.

    The sides discussed strengthening the bilateral cooperation. The forum became a good platform for a direct dialogue and enabled both countries' businessmen to establish contacts between .
    “Almaty forms one fifth of the country’s economy. This is the city of non-resource depending economy, the city of business and private capital. The share of service and trade comprises 86% of gross-regional product. The offices of more than 60 international organizations and transnational companies  and over 90% of banks' headquarters are working here. In World Bank’s Doing Business ranking, Kazakhstan occupies the 35th line,” Baibek said.

    According to  Lubomír Zaorálek, Czech businessmen are interested in partnership with Kazakhstan.

    “Our country is one of the leaders in nano-technologies and software development. We see huge potential for cooperation in research activity,” the Czech Minister added.

    Following the forum, the two countries’ businessmen had B2B meetings. 
