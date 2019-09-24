Czech Parliament Vice-Speaker: We see Kazakhstan as key political partner

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vojtech Filip, vice-speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, spoke about the importance of establishing inter-parliamentary cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Czech Republic considers Kazakhstan as a key political and economic partner in Central Asia. The Czech Parliament was one of the very first in the EU to ratify an agreement on expanded partnership, cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union dated October 2016», noted Vojtech Filip, speaking at the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership».

Regarding the importance of establishing inter-parliamentary collaboration, he also recalled that the Chairman of the Majilis of Kazakhstan’s Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin visited the Czech Republic in March last year.

He informed that in October the current year Radek Vondracek, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

«The mechanisms of inter-parliamentary contacts are needed more than ever to counter the new global challenges and threats, terrorism, extremism, xenophobia. Multilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation includes mutual understanding between the state and the people and creates favorable conditions for a dialogue…», concluded V. Filip.