Czech President to attend EXPO 2017 opening ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Lubomír Zaorálek, Akorda press service reported.

The parties discussed inter-state interaction and the course of implementation of the agreements concluded earlier.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted friendly relations between the two countries.

“During the visit of the Czech President to our country in 2014, we determined the measures for further improvement of the bilateral cooperation,” the Kazakh Leader said.

He drew the Czech Minister’s attention to similar ways of formation of the two countries’ independence at the end of the last century.

“The process of painless formation of statehood in the Czech Republic can be named as unique. Despite the existing economic complications in Europe, your country demonstrates positive paces of development having joined the EU and NATO,” noted Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, the Czech Foreign Minister extended a personal letter from Miloš Zeman to N. Nazarbayev and said that the Czech Leader plans to attend the EXPO 2017 opening ceremony.