    10:42, 06 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Czech President to visit EXPO 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Jan Hamáček, President Miloš Zeman will take part in the opening ceremony of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Today, Kazakhstan is of interest also for hosting EXPO-2017 in Astana. Czech Republic has already promised to participate. And its President Miloš Zeman will take part in the opening ceremony", he said, speaking at the Kazakh-Czech business forum.

    Currently, 112 countries and 18 international organizations officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO.

