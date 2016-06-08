Czech regions ready to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Serzhan Abdykarimov visited the Moravian-Silesian Region of the Czech Republic on the invitation of Governor of the region Miroslav Novak.

As the press service of the Embassy of the Czech Republic informed, the purpose of the visit was the continuation of the work on deepening of trade and economic relations with the country's regions, attraction of Czech business, technologies and investments to Kazakhstan.

At the meeting with M. Novak, the Kazakhstani diplomat described development of bilateral political, economic and humanitarian relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic as dynamic, told about a long-term strategy on modernization of Kazakhstan based on "Nurly Zhol" Program and the National Plan "100 specific steps".

The Governor of the Moravian-Silesian Region familiarized the guest with economic development and potential of the region and expressed his readiness to continue trade and economic cooperation with West Kazakhstan region in accordance with the memorandum signed in 2010.