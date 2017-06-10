Czech Republic regards Kazakhstan as regional leader - Miloš Zeman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with his Czech counterpart President Miloš Zeman in the Akorda presidential residence today.

According to the president's press service, at the onset of the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the Czech leader for coming to Kazakhstan to attend the grand opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.



"I do remember your visit to Kazakhstan in 2014. Since then a lot has been done by our countries to step up dynamics of bilateral relations both in political and economic sectors," President Nazarbayev said.



Miloš Zeman noted that a business delegation from the Czech Republic that is interested in boosting economic ties and investing into various sectors of Kazakhstan's economy came to Astana.



President Zeman also added that the Czech Republic regards Kazakhstan as a regional leader and that he admires Astana's beauty and architectural ideas.