Czech Republic to deliver breeding stock to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has signed a package of agreements on delivery of Simmental, Angus and Holstein dairy and milk cow breeds, the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Astana said.

The Kazakh delegation of cattle breeders visited the Czech Republic under the project aimed at development of trade and economic relations between the two states. The delegation members met with five companies exporting breeding livestock, visited the Czech Agriculture Ministry, Czech Export Bank, six large farms and two inseminating yards.



Following the talks the parties signed agreements on delivery of milk and dairy cows to Kazakhstan.



The Czech farms and scientific and research institutes are keenly interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan not only in supplying breeding stock but also in invigorating Kazakhstan's cow breed.