Czech, Serbian Presidents arrive in Astana for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Czech Miloš Zeman and Serbian President Alexander Vučić arrived in Astana to participate in the opening ceremony of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that 17 heads of state and government are expected to take part in the Astana EXPO opening ceremony.

As it was reported, Presidents of China, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, as well as the Prime Minister of India and the UN Secretary-General, have already arrived in Kazakh capital.

The official opening ceremony of EXPO-2017 will be held tomorrow, on June 9. The SCO summit is scheduled for June 8-9.