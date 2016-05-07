Czech team begins 2016 IIHF World Championship with win 3-0 over Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Czech team started the 2016 IIHF World Championship, which kicked off on Friday in Russia, with the confident 3-0 victory over Russia in Group A at the VTB Ice Palace on Friday, TASS reports.

The goals were scored by Kundratek Tomas (15th minute), Roman Cervenka (21st minute) and Michal Birner (59th minute).

The matches of the 2016 IIHF World Championship are held in the Russian capital of Moscow and in the country's second largest city of St. Petersburg between May 6 and 22.

A total of 16 national teams, qualified to play in the 2016 IIHF World Championship, were divided into two groups. The 12,000-seat VTB Ice Palace in Moscow hosts the matches of Group A, which comprises the teams from Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Latvia, Norway, Denmark and Kazakhstan.

The 6,000-seat Yubileiny Arena hosts the matches of Group B teams, which are from Canada, Finland, the United States, Slovakia, Belarus, France, Germany and Hungary.

Russia plays the next match against Kazakhstan on May 8. The Czech team takes on Latvia a day earlier.