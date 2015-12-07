EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:13, 07 December 2015 | GMT +6

    D. Babenko in top ten in mass-start at World Cup

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Babenko is in the top ten in the B group mass start race at the World Cup. The stage of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating has concluded in German Inzell. Men of the B group competed in the mass-start.

    South Korean speed skater Lee Seung-Hoon finished first, Dutch Jan Blokhuijsen was second and Italian Nikola Tumolero was third.

    Kazakhstani speed skater Dmitry Babenko finished the race with the tenth best time.

    Tags:
    Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!