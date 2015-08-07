D. Balandin advanced into breaststroke 200m finals at FINA World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Dmitry Balandin had the second best time of the semifinals at the breaststroke 200m. His time was 2:09:22, which allowed him to advance into the finals at the world championships in Kazan.

As Sports.kz informs, D. Balandin left behind Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov. However, Japanese swimmer Yasuhiro Koseki was first having covered the distance in 2:08:03.

The finals will be held on August 7.