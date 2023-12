ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin advanced into the 50m breaststroke semifinals at the FINA World Championships in Kazan, Vesti.kz informs.

The swimmer from Kazakhstan qualified with the time 27.47 second, which was the 13 th time.

The semifinals will be held tonight.

As earlier reported, D. Balandin finished fourth at the 100m breaststroke finals. His time was 59.42 seconds.