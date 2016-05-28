D. Koshim proposed to reveal information about land owners in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to reveal the information about land owners in Kazakhstan, head of the task group for control of the Land Reform Commission Dos Koshim told at the siting of the commission today.

"There are rumours that 5 or 10 people have already bought all the lands in Kazakhstan. Sometimes they name them, but there's no true information. I think this information should be transparent and revealed. People should know about land owners, about bought lands and so on. If it is not classified information people have the right to know it," D. Koshim proposed.