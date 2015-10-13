ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The confidence of Canadian middleweight champion David Lemieux is skyrocketing on the threshold of the unification fight against G. Golovkin. Despite small chances he supposedly has, according to boxing experts, against Gennady Golovkin, the 26-year-old puncher thinks that he has the upper hand in the fight, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz citing the official GGG VKontakte account reports.

"It's now or never. I am ready. He is at the peak of his form, I am close to mine. I made a big step and ready for everything. People understand the magnitude of the fight and people will be surprised to see what I can do in the ring. Yes, I am an underdog, but I like it. Everything will depend not just on the punching power but on the character and will," he said in the interview to BoxingScene.com.

It should be noted that the last time Golovkin boxed all 12 rounds was over seven years ago.