    19:23, 02 April 2016 | GMT +6

    D. Nazarbayeva: Agricultural sector - important driver of country's economy

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The potential for development of agriculture in Kazakhstan is a buried gold mine, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva believes.

    "The agricultural sector is one of the drivers of the country's economic development. Kazakhstan is able to feed half of the planet, if we use our land resources, agricultural capabilities and advanced technologies in the  right way. Those who study in agricultural universities and those who deliberately want to work in this sector must know that the agricultural sector has a huge potential," D.Nazarbayeva said.   

    "It is important to apply new teaching methods, accelerate science development and preparation of personnel for the agricultural sector. In this respect, we put our hopes on our institutes and universities, where the human potential of Kazakhstan comes from," the Deputy Prime Minister said.   

